Netflix confirms 2 more seasons of Korean horror series 'Sweet Home'

A scene from the first season of 'Sweet Home.' Handout

The Korean horror series “Sweet Home” has been renewed for two more seasons.

Netflix confirmed the back-to-back production of the second and third seasons of “Sweet Home” with an expanded storyline and cast.

Stars Song Kang and Lee Jin-uk, along with other original cast members Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si and Park Kyu-young, will be returning. They will reunite with hit director Lee Eung-bok, to tell the unfinished story of the survivors of the old apartment complex Green Home.

Newly confirmed cast members Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yeol, and Jung Jin-young round up the ensemble.

The first season centered on 18-year-old Hyun-soo and the residents of Green Home, where he moved following the death of everyone in his family.

Just as he was planning to take his own life, monsters started appearing all around South Korea. The residents of Green Home soon realize they are trapped inside the building, where they have to fight off monsters and make sure they won't turn into monsters themselves.

Teasing on what fans could expect in the upcoming season, the director said: “[It] will include a new setting, and the technical details that we couldn’t refine in Season 1 will be further honed in Season 2.”

When Season 1 landed on Netflix in 2020, its terrifying monsters and clever storytelling set a new benchmark in the creature feature genre, winning rave reviews from fans.

The series went on to win international awards such as the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) and the 3rd Asia Contents Awards.