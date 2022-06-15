Do you want to play a game? Enter to join Squid Game: The Challenge at https://t.co/MaXfZnqmvb pic.twitter.com/6gYLXlplDC — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

Online streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday announced a new reality competition series based on the viral South Korean series "Squid Game."

In a statement, Netflix announced that the show will be titled "Squid Game: The Challenge" and will have 456 players gunning for $4.56 million.

"As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," Netflix said in a statement.

"The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed," it added.

Aspirants may register at SquidGameCasting.com for English-language speakers around the world.

“'Squid Game' took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, the vice president of unscripted and documentary series on Netflix.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end,” he added.

According to Netflix, the scripted drama "Squid Game" holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.

"Squid Game" earlier was officially renewed for season 2 as Netflix and Hwang confirmed they will once again team up for a whole new round.

“Squid Game” is a 9-episode series starring Lee Jung-Jae and Park Hae-Soo. A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death.

