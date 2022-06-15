LOOK: Sharon Cuneta flaunts curves in black pantsuit

MANILA — Megastar Sharon Cuneta stunned fans as she flaunted her curves in a new snap she shared online Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta looked fierce in her black pantsuit and shared about her weight loss: "Got sick these last few days. Lost weight."

Last November, the screen veteran opened up about the fitness journey that saw her lose almost half of her original body weight.

“I started exactly January 2016. Five years na ako naglo-lose ng weight slowly but steadily. But you reach a point na when you hit that number, you don’t know what it is, but when you hit that number sa scale, doon mo mano-notice na pumayat ka. Pero hindi nila alam na ang tagal [nung process]. I am almost half of my body weight,” she said.

She has also proudly shown off the result of her hard work now that she is noticeably slimmer.

Cuneta, whose acting and singing careers span over 40 years, is dubbed the “Megastar” of local showbiz.

She is currently part of top-rating ABS-CBN series “Ang Probinsyano.”

