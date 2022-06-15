'Lightyear' introduces new 'Toy Story' characters

Chris Evans laid down his Captain America shield and flew up to infinity and beyond as Buzz in 'Lightyear,' the new film from the beloved 'Toy Story' universe.

Courtesy: Disney-Pixar 'Lightyear'

"It’s exciting. It’s intimidating, a little daunting. But more than anything, it’s an honor," Evans admitted.

He is joined in his new journey by Uzo Aduba and Keke Palmer, who play Alisha and Izzy Hawthorne respectively. Palmer shared that her character made her reflect on her own missions in life as she too has felt the need to overcome fears and high expectations.

"Wanting to make your family proud, I think is a big thing that I also see with the character, is the same way for me. The way that she feels about Alisha, our grandmother's the same way. I feel about my grandmother the same way. I feel about my father — And the Palmer name, I want to make them proud," the actress said.

"I think that's also what I love so much about the story, is that it really is going to be something that hopefully kids and parents can look to and say, 'Okay, you know what? Let me be easier on myself. Let me show myself some grace and know that it's just enough that I get up and try every day.'"

Meanwhile, Aduba explained why Buzz's life became more meaningful through his friendship with her character.

"I think she helps or tries to help bring some balance or openness to Buzz's world. That it's not all work. That there's more and life is so much richer than just your job. That there's so many other elements that play into what makes a fulfilling life that makes you a hero in this world," Aduba said.

'Lightyear' is the movie that the character Andy watched in the original 'Toy Story' which was released in 1995. Disney-Pixar's latest animated film lands in the Philippines on June 15th and in the US on the 17th.