Gerald Anderson and Ivana Alawi star in ‘A Family Affair.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Even Gerald Anderson, who has had countless intimate portrayals on screen throughout his 16-year acting career, was admittedly shocked by one of his sex scenes with his first-time leading lady Ivana Alawi.

Anderson recalled filming his first intimate scene with Alawi in “A Family Affair” during the Wednesday media launch of the ABS-CBN teleserye, ahead of its June 27 premiere.

In the sexy drama, Alawi and Anderson portray a couple whose marriage is rocked by secrets involving the latter’s brothers. Joining them in the lead cast are Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, and Jameson Blake.

“Hindi naman kinabahan,” Anderson said of his first sex scene with Alawi. “First of all, mas iniisip ko… Kasi pinuntahan pa ako ni Direk Jerome [Pobocan] sa tent bago kami kunan, in-explain niya sa akin kung ano ang gagawin at kung paano namin gagawin. Sabi ko, ‘Talaga, direk? Talaga? ‘Diba pang-TV ‘to?’ Sabi niya, ‘Hindi, pang-Netflix ‘to!’”

“Siyempre first leading role ni Ivana. Sabi ko, ‘Paano natin gagawin ‘to na magiging comfortable siya sa scene?’ Kinakausap ko ‘yung mga PA, si direk. Minsan ‘pag feeling ko hindi na ganoon ka-komportable o medyo parang may nakikita o medyo revealing, titingnan ko si direk.”

Referring to his leading lady, Anderson said, “Siya ‘yung priority.”

Alawi marks her first lead role in a teleserye in “A Family Affair,” which also sees her with four love interests portrayed by Anderson, Milby, Ejercito, and Blake.

Over the course of filming the series, Anderson said he has grown to become a “fan” of Alawi, adding he looks forward to seeing what else she will be able to accomplish as an actress.

“From now on, I’m a fan, at magiging cheerleader ako. Sana, after this, isi-share pa rin niya ‘yung talents niya sa ating lahat. Exciting kung ano pa ang gagawin niya.

“Abangan niyo ang napaka amazing na Ivana dito,” he said.

Directed by Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.