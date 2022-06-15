

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 14, Romana shared her message for Ahmee as she uploaded a video of them together.

"Happy 19th anniversary to my home," she wrote.

For his part, Ahmee posted a snap of him and Romana on Instagram and captioned it with: "19th and beyond with you Mahal na Reyna."

In their joint post on Instagram, Romana and Ahmee also greeted each other for their special day as they shared a video of them dancing.

"Dancing our way through 19 years of marriage. Happy Anniversary Ta!," they shared.



Romana and Ahmee have two children, Callie and Alonzo. The couple are expecting the arrival of their third child this July.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC