South Korean idol-actor Cha Eunwoo is coming back to Manila in August to meet his Filipino fans.

Local promoter DNM Entertainment announced Wednesday that the 25-year-old artist would hold a fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum on August 6. It has yet to give further details on the event.

The fan meet comes nearly three years since Cha last held a similar event in the Philippines.

Cha, whose real name is Lee Dongmin, debuted as a member of the six-piece boy group Astro in 2016.

He has also ventured into acting, taking on lead roles in dramas such as “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” (2018), “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung” (2019), and “True Beauty” (2020).

Cha’s “True Beauty” co-star, Hwang In Youp, is also set to hold a fan meet at the New Frontier Theater on Sunday.