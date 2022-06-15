'Canada's Drag Race' host Brooke Lynn Hytes in the new International All Stars announcement. Screenshot.

Canada will be the host country for the second International All Stars season spin-off of the hit reality TV show, "RuPaul's Drag Race."

In an announcement posted on the "Canada's Drag Race" Twitter account, it was confirmed that Brooke Lynn Hytes will sit as the main judge of the series together with Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor.

"The world is your runaway. We're excited to announce that Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World is coming this year to Crave," Brooke Lynn Hytes said in a video announcement.

Brooke Lynn Hytes first served as a contestant on "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 11 and was a runner-up to Yvie Oddly, who is currently competing in the first all-winners season.

"Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World" is expected to air this year after its debut season with the United Kingdom as the host country.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" currently has running and upcoming franchises in the United States, United Kingdom, Thailand, Canada, Holland, Spain, Italy, France, Philippines, and Australia together with New Zealand.

Last March, Northern Ireland took home the crown after Blu Hydrangea won the first international season of the hit reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Blu Hydrangea bested eight other "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World" contestants from the USA, Canada, Holland, and Thailand.

"Canada's Drag Race" has witnessed Filipino drag queens Kyne and Stephanie Prince on seasons 1 and 2, respectively. The latter is rumored to be part of the upcoming international all stars season.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand."

American company World of Wonder earlier announced that "Drag Race Philippines" is set to premiere on August 17 with new firsts in the international franchises.

The new trailer of the show confirmed rumors that 'RuPual's Drag Race' season 4 contestant Jiggly Caliente will serve as one of the judges.

It was also revealed that this will be the first franchise to have its own 'Untucked' segment. The 'Untucked' segment is the behind-the-scene part of the American franchise known for its raw and unfiltered drama between the drag contestants.

