Calum Scott: Bridging the pandemic and Manila

It is said that good things come in threes.



British musician Calum Scott will be performing for the third time in the Philippines on October 20 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.



And if the energy he is radiating months before he hits Manila is anything, Filipino fans had better be prepared.



More than two hours into a series of interviews with Philippine media, the 33-year-old British singer showed no signs of letting up.



“I’ve announced the Asian part of my world tour and my new album, ‘Bridges’, is coming out next week and I am the happiest guy,” he enthused. “I guess good things take time ... Come back for a third time, a fourth time, a fifth time.”

“The last time I was in Manila it was 2018 when I played at the New Frontier Theater, and I remember saying to the audience, ‘If you want me to come back, I will come back.’

“And it broke my heart that I couldn’t do that because of the pandemic.”



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Like everyone else, Scott’s life was put on hold.



For someone who lived to perform, the silence and solitude was deafening. Not to mention depressing.

Scott has been a visible and well-known advocate of mental health awareness. He has performed in support of its call for awareness and treatment. And yet, in this pandemic, he too had to dig himself out of the hole of uncertainty especially during the first year of the pandemic before the vaccines and global lockdown eased up.

“’Bridges’ is the title track and most personal song I have written,” Scott admitted. “It was written during a much darker time in my life when I was really low in my confidence and self-esteem.”



“I needed to write ‘Bridges’ as there is hope in there,” bared the singer and writer of the massive hit, ‘You Are the Reason.’ “I found a strength I didn’t know I had. And I think my music has helped people.”



“’Bridges’ helps people who need this kind of song if they are going through uncertainty and depression,” he added. “My worry was it was a bit too much about myself or too personal. However, the more honest you are, the fans see that and it creates relatability.”



Could “Bridges” also be the figurative crossing from the uncertainty of the pandemic to the world loosening up today?



“Definitely 100%” he exclaimed. “I love it that there are so many ways to interpret the songs.”



The songs and the new albums.



You know what is said about good things coming to those who wait.



“Bridges,” Scott's second album will be out this Wednesday, June 17. That’s more than four years since his debut, “Only Human,” was released and hit the top of the album charts in 21 countries.



“When I started writing the album we looked for the perfect time to release it. Now is the perfect time.”



And it coincides with his six-date Asian Tour.



“There is a newfound sense of gratitude to be able to sit in a venue and listen to music and not be distanced,” explained Scott of the return of live music and what it means to both artist and fans. “We’re in venues.”



“It is not that I appreciate it more because I always have. You can see how much it means to people. A show is a short amount of time to spend with their favorite artist. There are awful things going on in the world, and being caught up in the music for an hour and a half, is magical.”



And Filipino music fans will get to experience the magic of a Calum Scott concert for the third time when he performs at the New Frontier Theater.



“If the stars align, hopefully, Darren Espanto will be there when I perform in Manila,” said Calum of the collaboration.”



Filipino star Darren Espanto collaborated with Scott on “Heaven” four days ago and since then, the song has racked up some 400,000 views on YouTube.



“I got to tick off on my Bucket List a collaboration with a Filipino artist,” shared Scott. “It’s a dream come true to sing with one of your own on a song like ‘Heaven,’ and this is amazing. I would love to create magic with Sam Smith, Doja Cat, and others. Collaborations are like putting two chefs in a restaurant.”



And if that doesn’t whet any music fan’s appetite for Calum Scott’s October 20 concert — promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions — at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta Center, in Quezon City, we don’t know what will.



After all, good things do come … to those who wait.



Tickets to the concert can be purchased at ticketnet.com.ph beginning 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15.