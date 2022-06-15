Mula sa Instagram nina Carmina Villarroel at BB Gandanghari

MAYNILA – Nakiramay si BB Gandanghari sa aktres na si Carmina Villarroel sa pagpanaw ng ama nito na si Reggie Villarroel.

Sa post ni Villarroel sa Instagram, nag-iwan ng mensahe si Gandanghari na naging dating asawa ng aktres noong kilala pa ito bilang si Rustom Padilla.

Ayon kay Gandanghari, isa umano ang ama ni Villarroel sa pinakamabait at respetadong taong nakilala niya.

“My sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to you and your family. Daddy Regy is one of the most respectable, kindest and coolest person I have ever met,” saad nito sa kaniyang komento.

“I feel privileged and pleased to have come to know your Dad that I’ve looked up to him from afar. I share with your grief at this time of bereavement. May the God Almighty grant your Dad eternal peace,” dagdag pa ni Gandanghari.

Noong nakaraang linggo, ibinahagi ni Carmina ang pagluluksa sa pagpanaw ng ama.

“Daddy Regy you’re reunited with Mommy Menchu. Your one and only. Your first and last,” saad ng aktres.

Ilan sa mga nagpaabot ng pakikiramay sina Marian Rivera, Marjorie Barretto, Gelli De Belen, Sherilyn Reyes-Tan at Darren Espanto.