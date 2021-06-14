Pride Month: These LGBT movies to stream for free on YouTube for limited time

MANILA — In celebration of Pride Month, Cinema One Originals is set to stream for free several queer-themed titles on YouTube.

The five films will be completely free to watch starting Friday, June 18, until the end of the month, according to Cinema One Originals in its Monday announcement.

“Celebrate Pride Month, loud and proud, with Cinema One’s Pride Party!” the film outfit said.

The titles comprising “Pride Party” are:

Mga Pusang Gala (Ellen Ongkeko Marfil, 2006)

Quick Change (Eduardo Roy, Jr., 2013)

Pink Halo-Halo (Joselito Altarejos, 2010)

I Love You, Thank You (Charliebebs Gohetia, 2015)

Kasal (Joselito Altarejos, 2014)

Over the past year, Cinema One Originals has been streaming titles from its library for free on YouTube, as a form of entertainment for Filipinos in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie fans can look forward to more free offerings on the company’s YouTube channel CinemaOnePH.