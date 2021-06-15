Netflix, CD Projekt Red announce 'The Witcher' fan event

MANILA – Netflix and CD Projekt Red have announced the upcoming virtual fan event dubbed WitcherCon especially for the fans of "The Witcher" franchise.

The event will bring together the worlds of “The Witcher” video games and the television series. It will feature a variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought “The Witcher: to life in-game and on-screen.

There will also be an exclusive behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across “The Witcher” franchise.

Furthermore, it will also feature expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.

The first ever multi-format event will take place on July 10 at 1 a.m. Philippine time (July 9, CEST).

WitcherCon will be available on both Twitch and YouTube on July 10, PHT (July 9, CEST).

It will first air on July 10 at 1 a.m. PHT with the second stream on July 10 at 9 a.m. PHT.

Fans will be able to watch WitcherCon across two separate streams, with each one containing exclusive content