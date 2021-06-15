Nadine Lustre teases what to expect in 'Absolute Madness' digital concert

MANILA – With only less than a month left, preparations are already in full swing for Nadine Lustre's upcoming first digital solo concert dubbed “Absolute Madness.”

Streaming on Kumu on July 3, the concert will feature songs from her 2020 album “Wildest Dreams.”

“It is a weird time [because of the pandemic] but it is also a perfect time for it. I am excited to work on more stuff and new music as well so it just makes sense to close finally the ‘Wildest Dreams’ chapter and start working on something else,” she said of her show in an interview with Monster RX 93.1 on Tuesday.

Unlike other concerts, Lustre said hers will also include theatrical elements and that’s what makes her both excited and nervous.

“We thought of doing theater and concert. It’s really going to be amazing. The script is dope. It’s going to take you on a journey. When you see the concert, it will resonate with you. At some point, people have experienced what it is that I went through. It’s mainly a message for everyone rather than just for myself,” she said.

When asked how she’s preparing for it mentally, she said: “If anything, I am preparing myself to close a chapter. We are closing the ‘Wildest Dreams’ book. When you do a concert for an album, when the concert is done, it’s usually the end of something. But at the same time, I am not sad about it. I am more excited for whatever is about to come [like] more music videos, more collaborations.”

With a lot of things in store for her in the future, Lustre believes she is currently where she needs to be, noting that she is “in a good place right now that nothing makes me sad.”

“I am not afraid of anything. I am not worried of anything. I am accepting whatever happens, whatever outcome. I am just ready to live life fully, love fully, experience life,” she said.

Will she ever go back to acting?

“I do miss it a lot but I guess what I am looking for now if I go back to acting are more challenging roles. They keep asking me when I’ll go back to acting. I said maybe if there is a crazy role, maybe if I am a serial killer or a psychopath or something that’s out of the box. I love crime documentaries, horror films. Looking forward to getting projects there in the future.”