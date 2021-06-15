Mike Hanopol, 75, looks forward to recovery from COVID-19

Rock icon Mike Hanopol is looking forward to his recovery from COVID-19 over a week after he tested positive for the virus.

Currently confined in a San Mateo Rizal hospital, Hanopol took time to thank those who helped him in his health struggle.

“Thank you so much sa lahat ng mga nananalangin ng aking kagalingan. I thank God the creator He did not let my foes to rejoice over me …What gain would there be in my death?," the 75-year old Hanopol told ABS-CBN News through Facebook Messenger. “Praise God… To fulfill God’s purpose is my utmost desire.”

Hanopol also forwarded latest images from his hospital room to prove that he is still very much alive, contrary to speculations.

The OPM legend first felt COVID-19 symptoms last May 29, after rehearsing in a Sta.Rosa, Laguna studio for his upcoming July show in Zambales.

Running a fever and coughing, his oxygen level plummeted from 89 to 72 in the next days. On June 8, he tested positive for COVID-19. From his residence in Tanauan, Batangas, an ambulance took him last June 9 to the nearest available hospital that could treat him and another companion -- more than 80 kilometers away in San Mateo, Rizal.

“In every negative, there is positive side. Una, lalo lalakas katawan ko may panlaban na ako sa COVID," said Hanopol, whose oxygen level now is at 97 level. “ And second, ang dami pala nagmamahal sa akin!”

His full recovery will take another two weeks, according to doctors’ advisory.

In the meantime Hanopol’s friends and colleagues have organized various ways to help him in covering mounting medical expenses including an online fundraiser.

Hanopol first transformed the local music landscape in the 1970s as part of the Juan dela Cruz Band with Joey “Pepe” Smith, and Wally Gonzalez. Among the songs credited to him as songwriter are the classic hits “Balong Malalim,” “Titsers Enemi No. 1,” 'No Touch,” “Kagatan,” and, of course, “Laki sa Layaw ( Jeprox), among others.

Hanopol also wrote the Hagibis hits like “Katawan” and “Legs.” At the turn of the century, he also churned out hits for the macho group Masculados.

Hanopol also rediscovered his Jewish blood lineage in the 1980s in the US and Canada, embraced Judaism, and studied to be a rabbi.