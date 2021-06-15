How Filipino K-pop fans can stream 'KCON:TACT 4 U'

Girl group Loona is among the K-pop acts that will perform at KCON:TACT 4 U, which will be streamed from June 19 to 27, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@loonatheworld

MANILA — KCON, the largest K-pop and Korean culture festival, returns this month, with its activities set to be held largely online again due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

"KCON:TACT 4 U" is the fourth installment of KCON:TACT, KCON's virtual festival that kicked off last year because of the health crisis.

The event is scheduled to take place from June 19 to 27 and boasts a strong lineup of over 20 acts.

Filipino K-pop fans can catch "KCON:TACT 4 U" on the Gigafest.Smart website, which will stream the concert, and meet-and-greet sessions starting 8 p.m. Philippine time, Smart Communications said in a statement.

Fans can also watch the festival on Mnet K-pop's YouTube channel by paying for a membership priced at US $19.99 or around P958.

The schedule of performances for 'KCON:TACT 4 U.' Photo: Twitter/@KCON_official

The "KCON:TACT 4 U" lineup includes South Korean acts A.C.E, Astro, BTOB, CNBLUE, Everglow, Fromis_9, Golden Child, Ha Sungwoon, Highlight, iKON, IZTY, Loona, Oh My Girl, Oneus, ONF, P1Harmony, Pentagon, Seventeen, SF9, Stray Kids, The Boyz, TO1, Verivery, Weekly, and Weki Meki.

JO1, the boy group formed through the Japanese spin-off of "Produce 101," will also perform.

Launched in 2012, KCON has become the largest fan celebration of Korean culture and music. Its in-person events held in countries like the United States, Australia, Mexico, France and Thailand have drawn over a million visitors.

Last year, KCON shifted to KCON:TACT after live concerts were banned due to the pandemic. The virtual shows blend live performances with augmented reality technology.

RELATED VIDEO