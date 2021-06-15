Dimples Romana, husband mark 18th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- "I am proud of us."

This is the main message of actress Dimples Romana to her husband Boyet Ahmee as they mark their 18th wedding anniversary.

Posting sweet photos of them on Instagram on Monday, June 14, Romana credited her husband for empowering her as a woman.

"Happy 18th wedding anniversary to the one who empowers me to be the best version of myself, the one who keeps me safe, the one who makes me believe that I can do anything, the one who taught me that even though I’m already a mom, I can and should still pursue my dreams for myself and feel no guilt doing so, the one who makes me look forward to coming home, the one who makes me feel most alive," she wrote.

"You are my heart’s keeper and my sanctuary. In your arms I feel home, my mind finds rest in you."

The actress then shared a memorable line from "Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam" about "the importance of feeling pain in feeling alive."

"Tama naman. How are we to feel the joy and happiness of falling in love if we’ve never taken the risk and let ourselves feel pain. If we’re too afraid to love because ayaw nating masaktan. Paano natin mararamdaman na buhay tayo? It’s no secret to those who have laid witness to our 18-year love and marriage that we are no stranger to pain. We have gone through it, lived with it and continue to overcome it. Sa 'yo ko natutunan na ang pagmamahal ay hindi ang pagiwas sa sakit. Deep, true love is when you have found the one you can endure pain for and with. I’m glad we stuck to one another. For I know that all the pain our past has inflicted on us, made our love stronger, real and forgiving. Our love made us feel more alive. It gave me purpose. It gave me courage. Matapang at matatag ako dahil sa pagmamahal mo," she added.

Romana then expressed her appreciation and love for her husband.

"I don’t know where I would be without your unconditional and selfless love, mahal. My soul will always be grateful to you. I would tell you that my love for you will never change but I would be lying if I said that. Instead, I want you to know na kasabay ng mga pagbabago ng buhay at ng pagkatao mo, rest in knowing na isasabay ko ang pagmamahal ko sayo sa bawat pagbabagong yun. Living up to promises has become quite challenging and scarce these days. But if there is one promise I intend to keep, it’s the one I made to you 18 years ago. I AM PROUD OF US. 18 years! That’s one hell of a roller coaster ride and I’m here for all of it!" she concluded.

Romana and Ahmee have two children: Callie, their eldest; and their bunso Alonzo.

Currently, Romana is part of hit series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

