BTS to release new song with 'Butter' CD to celebrate ARMY anniversary



Pop icons BTS will be celebrating the birthday of their global fanbase ARMY with a new song!

On Tuesday, Hybe announced they will be releasing a CD single of "Butter," which will include a brand new song, to mark the eighth anniversary of the septet's devoted ARMY on July 9.

"In addition to the digital single 'Butter' that was saturated by an outpouring of love from fans everywhere, the CD will include a new track that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy. We look forward to the love and support from all fans," Hybe said in a statement.

The physical copy will be sold in two versions, "Cream" and "Peaches."

Each variation contains a photo book, one random photo card of a BTS member, a generic instant photo card, a photo stand, folded message, graphic stickers, lyric cards, and a poster (for first press of set).

The CD will drop on July 9 at 1 p.m. KST and will be available for pre-order starting June 15 on the Weverse Shop.

The South Korean act's latest record-breaking track "Butter" received massive support globally.

In the US, the song has already surpassed 500,000 downloads, the first track to hit the mark in 2021.

The dance-pop also notched its third week on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global Excl U.S chart.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, "Butter," its three remixes, and the instrumental version were currently reported to be the most popular songs in the country. According to World Music Awards, "Butter (Cooler Remix)," "Butter (Sweeter Remix)," "Butter," "Butter (Hotter Remix), and "Butter (Instrumental)" occupy the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 spots respectively.