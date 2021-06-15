'BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo' draws 1.3 million paid viewers

BTS capped off its eighth birthday with a new world record.

On June 13 and 14, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, held “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo," a digital fan meet to celebrate their debut anniversary at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

According to Big Hit Music, the two-day live stream drew an eye-popping 1.33 million paid subscribers from over 195 territories.

The impressive figure smashed the previous record for the largest paid virtual concert previously held by the BTS' own October 2020 event titled "Map of the Soul ON:E," which boasted 993,000 viewers across 191 countries.

The label also reported in a press release that the ticket and tour merchandise sales raked in a whopping $71 million.

While the massive venue was stripped of a live audience, BTS delivered a show-stopping performance on an extravagant stage that could rival their previous world tour sets.

The South Korean act showcased 15 fan-favorite songs from their entire discography, including never-before-seen stage performances.

BTS sang and rapped "Stay," "Fly to my Room," and "Dis-ease," tracks from their 2020 album "BE," live for the first time.

The group also debuted the stage number of "Film Out," the lead single on their latest Japanese album "BTS, the Best."

Members also surprised ARMY with a cover of "Daechwita" and "Chicken Noodle Soup," popular solo songs from the mixtape of Agust D (Suga's alter ego) and J-Hope.

Although there were no fans physically present in the event, digital screens with a live feed of numerous ARMYs holding their light sticks were spread across the arena.

Fans also made their presence felt through "ARMY on Echo” and “ARMY on Air” technology, which features voice recordings of fans singing along and cheering the official fan chant.

"Even though you are not here I can feel you 100 percent, for real," BTS leader RM admitted.

"I know you are far but we can still see your faces right in front of us so this is new. I am very happy. I miss you so much. Even when I am looking at you, I cant wait to see the day when we can meet again under the same roof," vocalist Jungkook said.

Before closing the night with "Mikrokosmos," BTS showed their appreciation for the unwavering support of their fans.

"I have thought and talked a lot about how far we have come so far and the conclusion was always ARMY. We always say, thanks love you, and miss you so you may take it for granted but we really mean it from the bottom of our hearts. We are thankful the reason we breathe and feel energy each day is all thanks to you," Jimin shared.

"I would like to thank you for all the for these 8 years through all the hardships we had, path, and the history that made us for each other-- it was just amazing," RM added.