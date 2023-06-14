Why Sylvia Sanchez is grateful to ABS-CBN

MANILA - Sylvia Sanchez expressed her heartfelt appreciation on social media as she conveyed her deep gratitude to ABS-CBN for the immense support it has provided to her family.

Sanchez took to Instagram to share a photo featuring herself, her husband Art Atayde, their daughter Ria Atayde, and the latter’s boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo, with the iconic ABS-CBN tower serving as backdrop.

“Caught a glimpse of home today,” she captioned her post.

“Will forever be grateful for the opportunities my home network has given me and even more, for the livelihood they helped secure for me and my family since 1997,” she added.

Despite numerous changes over the years, Sanchez affirmed that her unwavering loyalty to the Kapamilya network remains constant.

“Though so many things have changed, one thing remains the same — I will always be a Kapamilya. #thankful #forevergrateful,” she said.

Aside from herself and Ria, her son Arjo Atayde is also affiliated with ABS-CBN as a talent.