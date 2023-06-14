Vanessa Hudgens commemorates PH Independence Day

MANILA — Vanessa Hudgens turned to social media to commemorate the Philippine Independence Day on June 12.

Hudgens posted on Instagram a photo of herself in a traditional Filipiniana outfit from her recent visit to the country, which also happened to be the first time she set foot in the Philippines.

In the picture which appears to have been taken at the Malacañang grounds, Hudgens is surrounded by a group of people also wearing various traditional Filipino outfits.

“Maligayang araw ng kalayaan Pilipinas! Happy independence day Philippines. Learning about my heritage and history was so empowering. Connecting to the land and people. Can’t wait to get back,” she wrote in the caption before adding the hashtag #WeGiveTheWorldOurBest.

Last March, Hudgens was named as a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines.

The title aims to recognize individual contributions in promoting the Philippines as one of the world's top tourism destinations.

The global tourism ambassadorship was presented to Hudgens in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications led by Secretary Paul Soriano, and supported by the Department of Tourism.

Soriano is also the producer and director of an upcoming documentary on Hudgens' family history and Filipino roots.

Hudgens rose to fame for portraying Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series.

She arrived in the Philippines for the first time with her sister and their Filipino mother last March.