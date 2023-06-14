MANILA – After revealing her new project with Alden Richards, veteran actress Sharon Cuneta named two other actors she will be working with in her movie comeback.

Cuneta proudly shared on her Instagram account a snap with veteran actor Tonton Gutierrez and actress Miles Ocampo as part of the cast.

Yesterday, the veteran actress first announced that she will be doing a movie with Richards.

“My new movie is under Cineko Productions and Direk @directfromncn (Nuel Naval) with a script by Mel Del Rosario -- co-starring my new movie son, the one and only @aldenrichards02,” she captioned her photo with Richards.

Last March, Cuneta penned a heartfelt letter for ABS-CBN, the network she will always consider her home.

Although she is grateful for the opportunities that it has given her, Cuneta also noted that this is the first time that she doesn’t have a long-term contract with ABS-CBN.

Cuneta said she’s decided to open herself up to other stations that may need her services, “while always keeping my Kapamilya ‘duties,’ if and when they come.”



