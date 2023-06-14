Sandara Park planning to drop solo album in July: report

Sandara Park. Photo: Instagram/@daraxxi

K-pop star Sandara Park is planning to release her solo album in July, according to a report.

Park's agency Abyss Company said the singer is planning to drop the album next month but a specific schedule has not been decided, K-pop news portal Soompi reported.

"Sandara Park is preparing for a new album [aiming to be released] in July," Abyss Company said, as per the Soompi article.

"We will inform you later when [the details] are decided," it added.

In February, Park revealed in a series of tweets that she was working on a solo album, her first individual record since she debuted in South Korea.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after participating in the talent competition show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, where she finished as a runner-up.

After a string of film and TV projects in the country, she decided for South Korea to pursue a career there. In 2009, she debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, which eventually disbanded in 2016.

Park recently visited Clark, Pampanga to film a variety show.

