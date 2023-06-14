Queer films to watch out for at Cinema ’76 Film Society

Handout photo.

MANILA — You can watch award-winning queer films at the Cinema ’76 Film Society Tomas Morato starting June 21.

Regarded as one of the best LGBT movies ever made, “Happy Together” is a 1997 Cannes-winning romantic drama directed by renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai and features stellar performances from its stars Tony Leung and the late Leslie Cheung as two lovers caught in a turbulent affair.

"Happy Together" is considered one of Wong’s best works along with “Chungking Express” and “In the Mood for Love” and cinephiles shouldn’t miss the chance to see this masterpiece on the big screen.

Transgender stories take center stage in the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Camera d’Or Best Feature Film winner “Girl.”

Directed and co-written by Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont in his debut film, “Girl” is inspired by a true story of a young trans girl who aspired to be a ballerina. Disturbing as it is enlightening, “Girl” was also nominated for a Golden Globe under the Best Foreign Language Film category.

“Fanny: The Right To Rock” is a documentary by Canadian filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart about the untold story of Fanny, the legendary Filipina American-fronted rock band whose trailblazing impact in music was written out of history. The film touches on the place of women, women of color, queers, and older women in a straight male-dominated industry like rock n’ roll.

Cinephiles can catch all three films during its limited run and select screenings from June 21-27 exclusively at Cinema ’76 Film Society Tomas Morato.

“Happy Together” and “Girl” are screened in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines. “Fanny: The Right To Rock” is distributed by TBA Studios.

RELATED VIDEO: