Filipino fisherman Roland Abante received four "yes" votes from all the judges of “America’s Got Talent” for his performance of Percy Sledge's "When A Man Loves A Woman."

The Bisaya-speaking contestant also got a standing ovation from the judges as well as the audience.

"I don't think you could have done it better. Mic drop. ...You were amazing. You should be very proud of yourself," said judge Heidi Klum, who gave Abante a hug before his performance.

"I have a feeling you gonna stop fishing because this is where you needed to be," Sofia Vergara said.

"You were so nervous, I genuinely thought for one moment you were not able to get to do this. And then, that happened. And it actually made me love this audition even more, and I really like you. That was great audition. Really brilliant," said Simon Cowell, who also gave Abante a hug.

"I think Simon is really right. It's the emotion and we could feel your heart. And I think everybody just heard a life-changing moment," Howie Mandel added.

According to Abante, who spoke through an interpreter, he is a fisherman and a habal-habal driver, who loves to sing karaoke.

He also turned emotional when asked of why he wanted to join "America's Got Talent."

"This is my big dream to be here," Abante said.