Peabo Bryson’s shows in PH reset

Photo from Ovation Productions

MANILA – Grammy winner Peabo Bryson’s return to the Philippines has been reset, according to Ovation Productions.

Bryson, who is slated to perform on July 19, 21, and 23 in various parts of the country, will be moved from the original schedule.

In a Facebook post, the production company said that the tickets already purchased can be refunded.

Ovation Productions announced in May that Bryson will be holding a show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon; Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and; at the SMX Convention Center in Davao.

Bryson is known for his hit ballads including "Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Love Always Finds a Way,” “Show and Tell,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World,” and “By the Time the Night is Over”.

The two-time Grammy winner performed in Manila for the 2018 Valentine's show "Love Rocks" at Resorts World Manila.

FROM THE ARCHIVE