Olivia Rodrigo for her upcoming single 'vampire.' Photo from Rodrigo's Instagram account.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo revealed Wednesday that she will be returning to the music scene with a new single.

In a surprise announcement, Rodrigo said her comeback song titled "vampire" will be released on June 30.

"[My] new song vampire is out June 30th! you can pre-save now. So excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!!" she said in an Instagram post.

Fans speculated her comeback when covers from her "drivers' license" track changed the expiry date to June 30, 2023.

She has also teased her fans during her birthday with a new beat that was played in a video she posted online.

"Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show (you). Thank (you) for everything," Rodrigo had said in a caption.

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album titled "SOUR." She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under the record label Geffen.

Rodrigo won three Grammy Awards including the coveted Best New Artist, where Fil-Am rapper Saweetie was also nominated. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album.

