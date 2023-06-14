Kim Woo-bin (left) and Suzy (right) are set to reunite in a fantasy-romance series, according to reports. Photo from actors' Instagram accounts

K-drama stars Kim Woo-bin and Suzy are set to reunite in a romantic-comedy series penned by famed screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, according to reports.

Production company Hwa & Dam Pictures announced Wednesday that the pair will lead the drama with a title roughly translated as "All Shall Come True," written by Kim, news agency Yonhap reported.

Kim Eun-sook is known for a number of hit K-dramas, including "The Heirs," "Descendants of the Sun," "Goblin," and "The Glory."

The story reportedly revolves around a woman, portrayed by Suzy, who frees a genie from a lamp, played by Kim Woo-bin.

The project will mark the reunion of the two actors, who both starred in the 2016 drama "Uncontrollably Fond."

The series is scheduled for release in 2024 though the platform where it can be screened has not been finalized, according to the report.

