Kim Seon-ho returning to PH in July for fan meeting

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is set to return to the Philippines in July for a fan meeting, local clothing brand Bench announced Wednesday.
In a Twitter post, Bench said it was bringing the 37-year-old actor, who serves as the company's endorser, for an event at the Araneta Coliseum on July 22.
"Get ready to smile 'cause our #GlobalBENCHSetter, #KimSeonHo is set to bring all the good vibes on July 22," Bench said in the tweet.
Bench added it would "soon" put out the mechanics for the fan meet.
Kim, best known for starring in K-dramas like "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," previously visited the country last January for his fan meeting tour.
