Ellen Adarna quits vaping as she prepares for pregnancy

MANILA – After 17 years, Ellen Adarna is finally ending her smoking habit as she prepares herself to carry her first child with husband Derek Ramsay.

In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, Adarna bid farewell to her vaping device.

“Goodbye, my friend. Seventeen years of smoking. I’m gonna break up with you now. Today. Goodbye. Goodbye. I’m heartbroken,” she said.

When a person in the background quipped that Adarna is quitting smoking because she’s pregnant, the actress quickly clarified the matter.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m preparing my body to get pregnant,” she said.

Adarna previously admitted that she’s planning to have a baby with Ramsay this year.

Asked if she wants another boy, she said a baby girl would be a great addition to the family.

“Sana girl para tapos na ang boxing. We have both boys na. We want one na lang. Pero if it’s a boy, okay lang din,” she said.

Currently, Adarna is enjoying her well-balanced life as a mother to 4-year old son Elias.

She also said it was her decision to take a break from her showbiz career to focus on the formative years of her son. “I want to be there on his formative years. He’s turning 5,” she said.

Elias is Adarna’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz.