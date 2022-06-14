WATCH: Daniel, Donny, Joshua show golfing skills

Daniel Padilla, Donny Pangilinan, and Joshua Garcia were among the participants in the first-ever Star Magic Golf Cup. Star Magic

MANILA — In-demand leading men Daniel Padilla, Donny Pangilinan, and Joshua Garcia were among the artists who showed their golfing skills recently at the first-ever Star Magic Golf Cup.

Highlights of the cup, held early this month at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay, have been released by Star Magic, in time for the event’s digital streaming on KTX on June 18, 19, 25, and 26.

Aside from Padilla, Pangilinan, and Garcia, several other actors and personalities joined the golf cup, including Ogie Alcasid, Zanjoe Marudo, Ryan Bang, Enzo Pineda, Hyubs Azarcon, and Turs Daza.

Alora Sasam hosted the event, which ended with a ceremony to recognize top scorers and give special awards.

The golf cup was part of the Star Magic All-Star Games, which kicked off in late May with sporting events at the Araneta Coliseum. Those games are also available to stream via KTX.