WATCH: Boyfriend joins Maymay Entrata in TikTok video

Maymay Entrata shares a video of her with her non-showbiz boyfriend on TikTok. Screenshot

In a rare moment, Maymay Entrata’s non-showbiz boyfriend has joined the actress in a TikTok video, giving a glimpse of their relationship.

Entrata, 25, first introduced her Canada-based boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, but has since rarely shared other photos or videos of him online.

That is, until this weekend, when Entrata posted a TikTok challenge with her beau, where they answer 14 questions about their relationship by pointing at each other.

While the challenge is supposed to be done with eyes closed, Entrata’s partner didn’t take long to find amusement in simply watching his girlfriend answer the rest of the trivia prompts.

Among the facts they shared is that the boyfriend was the one who said “I love you” first.

“Buti napilit ko pa siyang mag-TikTok. Miss you, mahal!” Entrata captioned the video.

In an interview early this month, Entrata opened up about their long-distance relationship, saying they’re both committed to make it work despite not being together physically.

“Pumasok ka sa relationship, dapat committed ka. Responsibility natin yung pagiging committed sa partner natin,” she said.

She also credited her boyfriend for making her feel prioritized.

“Kapag consistent ‘yung nagmamahal sayo araw-araw kang mapo-fall, hindi lang sa umpisa. Araw-araw talaga. Ganito pala yung feeling na ako ‘yung priority.”

