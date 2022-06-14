MANILA -- Actress Ruffa Gutierrez's daughter Lorin took to social media to share a photo of her and her younger sister Venice with their Turskish father, businessman Yilmaz Bektas, in Istanbul.

The siblings are now spending quality time with their father after 15 years of not seeing each other.

Lorin, 18, simply captioned her Instagram post with: "Family ties."

In the comment section of Lorin's post, Ruffa left the messages: "Say hello to everyone" and "Enjoy, girls."

On her Instagram page on Monday night, Gutierrez also uploaded a Tiktok video showing photos and clips of her daughters with Yilmaz.

"Trust in God’s perfect timing. It took patience and a whole lot of faith, but everything was worth the wait," Ruffa wrote, adding that Lorin will vlog about their trip soon.

The actress also used the hashtags #NewBeginnings #AtPeace and #ReunitedAtLast.

Last month, in a vlog of talent manager and veteran entertainment writer Ogie Diaz, Gutierrez confirmed that her youngest daughter Venice, 17, has reconnected with her father over the phone.



It has been 10 years since the annulment of Gutierrez's marriage to Bektas.

Gutierrez is currently being romantically linked to actor-politician Herbert Bautista.