MANILA -- Actor John Estrada received a sweet message from his wife beauty queen-actress Priscilla Meirelles as he marked his birthday.

Meirelles turned to Instagram on Tuesday to share her birthday greeting for her husband as she uploaded a snap of them together.

"Someone’s journey starts with their birthdate but special people like you should not only be celebrated in the day they were born, but every single day. Thank you for being a great father and an amazing provider to your kids most and foremost," Meirelles wrote.

"We are blessed to have you as the head of our family and we wish you all the happiness and joy not only today but everyday," she added.



Estrada and Meirelles celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last February. They have a daughter, Anechka.

Currently, Estrada is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

