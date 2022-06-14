Still from the music video of ‘Yet to Come,’ the lead single off K-pop boy band BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof.’ YouTube screengrab

MANILA – The Philippines is the second country with the most Spotify users listening to BTS, the music streamer said, proving Filipino fans’ fervent love for the K-pop superstars.

On Monday, the same day the seven-member group marked its ninth debut anniversary, Spotify released a list of countries where BTS’ “biggest audiences” can be found, with the Philippines coming in second.

“The Philippines is actually the second biggest country listening to BTS,” the music company said on Twitter.

“Happy 9th anniversary to @bts_bighit and to us, Filo ARMY,” Spotify added, mentioning one of the band’s official Twitter accounts as well as its fandom.

7 boys

9 years

35 million monthly Spotify listeners



And among those, the Philippines is actually the second biggest country listening to BTS 🥺 Happy 9th anniversary to @bts_bighit and to us, Filo ARMY! Borahae! 💜#BTS9thAnniversary#9YearsWithBTS pic.twitter.com/ZB9TiU3Uad — Spotify Philippines (@Spotify_PH) June 13, 2022

The United States topped the list while Japan came in third, according to Spotify. It also included from 4 to 10: Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany.

BTS spent its ninth anniversary filming for Korean music show “M Countdown” at Seoul’s Jangchung Arena, according to the K-pop Herald.

After 2 years, the Grammy nominated act is returning to Korean music shows to promote its new anthology album “Proof,” label Big Hit Music earlier said. The “M Countdown” comeback will air on Thursday, followed by appearances on “Music Bank” on Friday and “Inkigayo” on Sunday.

Last week, the group released “Proof,” a compilation of the band’s hit singles, member-picked solo and unit tracks, and demo and never-before-heard versions of past songs.

RELATED VIDEO