LOOK: Karylle goes sultry to mark new music

MANILA — To mark the release of new music, Karylle surprised her followers over the weekend with sultry snaps as a re-introduction of sorts as a singer.

On her social media pages, the “It’s Showtime” host shared photos from her sexy pictorial to coincide with the release of “Fine,” her latest single which she co-wrote with DJ Joey Santos.

Karylle opened up about how creating new music has “healed” her in recent months, without giving details of what she was grappling with.

“I don’t even know how I could have survived the past months without singing all the time at home. Music heals is all I can say. Welcome to my page. My safe space where I can overshare my feelings,” she wrote.

She also spoke of growing up and still being surrounded by music, with music icon Zsa Zsa Padilla as her mother and Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon as her husband.

Referring to her planned updates to her music library, Karylle told her followers: “If you know me from singing from high school mass, theater, shows or movies, being all broken up, Showtime, happily in love, dancing and splitting at weddings… all those songs are here.”