LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria, son Thirdy visit Netherlands

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria took to social media to share photos of her and her son Thirdy's trip to the Netherlands.

"I do believe it’s time for another adventure with my favorite travel buddy," Sta. Maria wrote on her Instagram post on Monday.





In her most recent Instagram post, Sta. Maria uploaded a snap of her and her son wearing traditional Dutch outfits.

"Life is made with small moments like this," Sta. Maria wrote.

Sta. Maria is the lead star of ABS-CBN's hit series "The Broken Marriage Vow," which is now down to its last two weeks.

In the series, the actress plays a doctor, whose family is ruined by her husband’s (Zanjoe Marudo) affair with another woman.

Based on the global BBC hit “Doctor Foster,” the Philippine remake is directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.