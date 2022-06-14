Lizzo sorry for ableist slur in 'Grrrls', tweaks lyrics

American singer and rapper Lizzo on Tuesday apologized for an ableist slur in her new track "GRRRLS" and updated the lyrics of the song.

"It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS.' Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote the derogatory language," she said in a statement.

The original lyrics of "GRRRLS" states: "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag Do you see this s**? I’ma sp*z."

Sp*z is an ableist slur against people with disabilities. It originated from the word spasticity which is an abnormal muscle tightness due to prolonged muscle contraction, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Lizzo announced that she has changed the lyrics of the song in the spirit of contributing to the improvement in the industry.

"As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of 'GRRRLS' with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action," she said.

"As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world."

The new lyrics of the song state: "Do you see this s**t? Hold me back.”

Last April, Lizzo returned with a new song "About Damn Time," the lead single of her upcoming album "Special" to be released on July 15.

In 2019, Lizzo led the Grammy nominations with 8 nods and won three awards. Her third studio album "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" won Best Urban Contemporary Album and her song "Truth Hurts" bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance, while the song "Jerome" got Best Traditional R&B Performance.

She also kicked off the 2020 Grammys with a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, before launching into a rousing medley of her hits.

—with reports from Reuters and Agence France Presse