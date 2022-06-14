Liza Soberano marks PH Independence Day with Bella Poarch, Bretman Rock

Liza Soberano spent Philippine Independence Day with her fellow Filipino-American celebrities while in Los Angeles.

In her latest Instagram post, Soberano shared her photos with social media stars Bella Poarch and Breman Rock after they had dinner together on June 12.

"Always happy to be with people I can relate to!!" she captioned her post. “Proud Filipinos!”

Soberano made headlines two weeks ago when her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, revealed that the actress’ career is now managed by James Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

Asked what she would advise to fellow Asian talents who aspire to make it big in the US, she answered, “I would say to just go for it.”