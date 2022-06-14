LANY adds 5th show in Manila in November

MANILA - American indie pop band LANY has added a fifth show in Manila, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Tuesday.

The fifth show, which will take place on November 16 also at the Mall of Asia Arena, was added after tickets to the band’s November 11, 12, 13 and 15 were sold out. Tickets to the fifth show will go on sale beginning 10 a.m. on June 16.

Let's make it FIVE!



This will be LANY's sixth visit to the Philippines.

The first time the band performed in the country was in March 2017. In 2018, they had sold-out Manila shows at the Araneta Coliseum. The year after that, LANY again held back-to-back sold-out shows at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Their last visit to the country was in 2020 just before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic when they performed in Cebu as part of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival.

A well-loved act by Filipino music fans, LANY is known for the hits “ILYSB”, “Malibu Nights”, “pink skies”, and “Thru These Tears”, among others.