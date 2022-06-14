MANILA – Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Kim Chiu has not been to a cinema to watch a movie.

But over the weekend, Chiu finally went on a movie date with her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim, to watch Tom Cruise’s blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Posting a photo of her with Lim inside the theater via Instagram Stories, Chiu said: "First time inside the movie house after 2 years! Grabe TOP GUN really made me cry! Ang GANDA!!! Medyo OA ako pero yeah! Nakaka-iyak! Ang galing nila lahat! Tom Cruise is TOM CRUISE!!!"

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim go on a movie date for the first time in two years. Screenshot from Push

She also thanked Lim for taking her out to see the box-office hit at the movie theater.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

Chiu previously revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series “My Binondo Girl.”

Lim, for his part, explained that he didn’t mind pursuing Chiu that long because he wanted a strong foundation for their relationship as well.

“A relationship is like building a house. Dapat strong 'yung foundation niyo. Hindi strong 'yung foundation niyo kung laro laro lang 'yung sa umpisa. Mabilis lang din 'yung mabubuwag. Make sure the foundation is great before you jump into anything. Kung bigla niyo lang sinagot 'yung tao, konting yanig lang, wala na,” he said.

In the past months, the two have been more open on social media in sharing their sweet adventures together.