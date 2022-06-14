BTS announces hiatus; members to focus on solo careers

Concept photo for BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof,’ scheduled for release on June 10, 2022. Photo from Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

K-pop supergroup BTS announced Tuesday that it is going on a hiatus as the members plan to focus on solo endeavors.

The Grammy-nominated act made the announcement in a YouTube livestream in celebration of the band's ninth debut anniversary.

"We're going into a hiatus now," rapper Suga said.

"It's not that we're disbanding. We're just living apart for a while," he said.

Just last week, the group released “Proof,” an anthology album comprised of its hit singles, member-picked solo and unit tracks, and demo and never-before-heard versions of past songs.

