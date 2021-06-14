WATCH: Xian Lim, Kim Chiu go on quick beach getaway with friends

MANILA -- Xian Lim took girlfriend Kim Chiu on another quick beach getaway over the weekend so they could spend some quality time together amid their busy work schedules.

In his most recent vlog, Lim shot on video their whole trip to Nasugbu, Batangas where they had fun.

The vlog started with Lim picking up Chiu at the ABS-CBN compound after she finished hosting “It’s Showtime.”

With just the two of them, the two drove all the way to Punta Fuego where their other friends were waiting for them.

Although they got stuck in traffic, Lim at one point said in the video that he doesn’t mind the long hours because at least he’s with his girlfriend.

At the beach, the couple drove a jet ski together but Lim unfortunately experienced motion sickness because of the strong waves.

They, however, made the most of their quick vacation by spending more time in their friend’s yacht.

Just recently, Lim also took Chiu on a long ride on a motorcycle, saying it has been his dream to have his girlfriend as his back ride passenger as they explore new places.

Thanking Chiu for the trust, Lim added: “Nakaka-happy that this is our first time to explore on a big bike. It is such a different experience. I love you for trusting me. Thank you!”

To which, Chiu responded: “As long as you are happy!! Kahit mega init, laban lang!! Hahahha thanks xi!!”

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.