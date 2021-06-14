WATCH: Friends treat Patrick Garcia, Nikka Martinez to a virtual baby shower

MANILA – Patrick Garcia and Nikka Martinez were treated to a virtual baby shower as they prepare to welcome their fourth child.

In their recent vlog, the celebrity couple shared that the online party was organized by their church friends and they could not be any more grateful.

“Our baby is not out yet but he is already so loved. I offer this baby up to God really,” said Martinez.

While it was only done virtually, Garcia said the event was “very fun, very rich and very heartwarming.”

Meanwhile, they also shared their message for their soon-to-be-born son Enrique Pablo.

“You are an answered prayer and I love you. I am so in love with you already, and you and your ates are the greatest blessings that I have ever received. So I will do my best to be the best mom to you and your ates, and I love you so much, baby boy,” Martinez said.

As for Garcia, he expressed that he can no longer wait to see his baby boy so he could take care of him.

“You are indeed an answered prayer to your mom and I. I know that you would be such a big blessing not only to us but to the whole family. Your ates cannot wait to see you, to take care of you, and to protect you. We love you very much,” he said.

It was in January this year when Garcia and Martinez announced through a vlog that they are expecting another addition to their family.

In a previous interview, Garcia described his life as a father of three kids as very exciting and rewarding.

Garcia admitted that he has become more of a teacher-father during the whole lockdown period and he’s enjoying every minute of it.

Contrary to what others might think, Garcia said he’s not much of a disciplinarian in their house.

“I want my children to also grow up properly. When I discipline them, I make sure I’m not mad. I don’t do it out of anger. I do it out of love. When I spank, it’s just enough for them to feel it. Para lang maramdaman lang,” he said.

Aside from his three daughters with Martinez, Garcia also has a son with actress Jennylyn Mercado.