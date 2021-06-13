‘Totoo naman din!’ Jessy Mendiola has candid answer to being called ‘laos’

Actress Jessy Mendiola answers ‘savage’ questions in her latest vlog. YouTube: Jessy Mendiola

MANILA — There’s some truth to observations that Jessy Mendiola is “laos” or a has-been, and that’s according to the actress herself.

Mendiola spoke candidly on the topic in her latest vlog, where she answered “savage” questions from her followers.

One asked how she feels whenever she is called “laos.”

Mendiola answered: “Hindi ko naman din nakikita ko ‘yung sarili ko as super sikat, ‘yung superstar or whatever.

“I don’t feel hurt or anything. In a way, medyo totoo naman din na hindi na rin talaga ako super active.”

Mendiola, 28, joined showbiz in 2004 and went on to star in ABS-CBN series, notably “Sabel” in 2010 and “Maria Mercedes” in 2013. Her last regular acting project is “Sandugo,” the afternoon drama which concluded in 2019.

“Wala rin naman talaga ako magagawa,” Mendiola said, “but I’m just really thankful na kumbaga na sa circulation pa ako ng showbiz.”

Mendiola, who got married this year to TV host Luis Manzano, has mostly been active on social media. Her YouTube vlog, in particular, has been a significant part of her online presence.

In her question-and-answer session, Mendiola also responded to a follower’s observation that she appears to be a “hated” celebrity.

Earlier in the vlog, she mentioned the past controversy surrounding her relationship with Manzano as the start of her being a frequent target of bashing.

“It’s because most people don’t really get out of their way to get to know me,” Mendiola said, answering why she seems to be “hated” on social media.

She then explained that her vlog has been the perfect venue to correct people’s misconceptions about her.

“Sinasabi nila na mas nakikilala nila ako through my vlogs,” she said of her subscribers who previously had negative impressions of her.