Sharon Cuneta shocks fans with 'body shot' photos with Marco Gumabao

MANILA -- The more conservative fans of Sharon Cuneta got the shock of their lives after the veteran actress posted photos from her upcoming movie "Revirginized" with actor Marco Gumabao.

In the photos, the 55-year-old Cuneta can be seen doing body shots on her younger leading man. Gumabao is only 26 years old.

"OMG I have NEVER done this in real life (I don’t drink tequila or anything else with alcohol! Hahahahaha!)," she wrote in the caption.

In the comment section of her post, Gumabao left the message: "Can’t wait to see the whole film."

On his Facebook page, Darryl Yap, who directed the movie, also shared the "body shot" photos and wrote: "Marco Gumabao is Mega Tested. Mega Approved."

“Revirginized,” which according to Yap will be released in August, is Cuneta’s first project with her former mother studio, Viva Films, after 18 years.

In the movie, she plays a woman who discovers her awakening after many years of solitude.

Rosanna Roces plays a pivotal role in the transformation of Cuneta’s character.

Cuneta previously said that she is proud of “Revirginized” which opens a new chapter for her as an actress.

The movie also features Albert Martinez and comebacking actress Cristina Gonzales.

