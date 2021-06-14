Marjorie Barretto thanks daughter Julia for helping send Leon to school

MANILA -- Actress Marjorie Barretto is one proud mom as her only son Leon graduated from high school with honors.

On Instagram over the weekend, Barretto shared photos of her with her family and Leon who was wearing his toga and medals.



"My son Leon graduated yesterday with High Honors. 7 medals. Mathematics Award, Social Science Award, Arts Award, Communication Arts Award, Teens Can Award and GAS TOP 2! Your sisters and I are so PROUD of you! Thank you Leon, for making it all worth it. Thank you God for seeing us throughout the last 14 yrs. Keep going Leon, you are on the right path. We love you so much!" she wrote.

Leon is Marjorie's third child and only son with actor Dennis Padilla.

Barretto also thanked her daughter Julia Barretto for helping her to send Leon to a good school.

"I couldn't have done it all with out your help. You must be so proud too, and missing you so much," she told her daughter.

Julia is the current girlfriend of "Init sa Magdamag" actor Gerald Anderson.