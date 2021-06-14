K-pop: TXT debuts at No. 5 in Billboard 200 with 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE'

TXT. Photo from the group's Facebook page

K-pop is taking over the West!

South Korean act Tomorrow X Together (TXT for short), clinched its first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 after "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" opened at No. 5.

The authoritative chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units (track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA), and album sales).

Citing MRC data, Billboard revealed the quintet sold 43,000 equivalent album units for the week ending on June 10. The total consisted of 39,000 actual album sales and 4,000 SEA (which equals to 6.42 million on-demand streams of the album’s eight tracks).

Some 96 percent of the album purchases came from the CD editions, while the other 4 percent were digital copies.

TXT, which debuted in 2019, is the first boy band formed by Big Hit Music since pop icon BTS.

"The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" is Taehyun, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, HueningKai, and Soobin's fourth entry on the Billboard 200.

Previous TXT titles on the list were their 2019 mini-album "The Dream Chapter: STAR," 2020 album "Minisode1: Blue Hour," and 2021 Japanese language compilation "Still Dreaming."

Before "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze," "Minisode1: Blue Hour," which peaked at No. 25 (on the November 21, 2020-dated chart), was the quintet's highest-charting material.

"The Voice of the Heroes," a collaborative work by Lil Baby and Lil Durk, is the new leader of the Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" again failed to return to the top of the chart this week and remains at No. 2.

Morgan Wallen’s "Dangerous: The Double Album" and J. Cole’s "The Off-Season" followed.