How pandemic has affected Vice Ganda's mental health, creativity

MANILA – Vice Ganda turned emotional as he shared how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on his mental health.

Speaking to his good friend Ogie Diaz for the latter’s vlog, Vice Ganda shared that he sometimes finds himself crying without knowing the exact reason why.

“Ang alam ko lang malungkot ako. Ang alam ko lang hindi ako okay. It just happens na wala kang magagawa. There is a war going on outside so hindi ka talaga lalabas,” he said.

“Ganun kapag may giyera. Hindi ka namang pwede, ‘Eh ano kung may giyera eh bagot na ako? Eh ‘di rampa ako.’ Hindi naman pwedeng ganun. Bagot ka or hindi, kapag may giyera, magtatago ka.”

Aside from his mental health, Vice Ganda said the current health situation across the country has also affected his artistry and creativity.

Citing a specific scenario, the host-comedian talked about working on his new ABS-CBN game show “Everybody, Sing!”

“Nung first taping ng ‘Everybody, Sing!’ praning ako kasi 25 people 'yung haharapin ko bukod pa sa crew. Eh ayaw ko nga ng maraming tao. Nasanay ako sa segment na ako lang tapos may co-host tapos 'yung isang contestant kinakausap ko. Hangga’t hindi pa sila sasalang, nasa ibang lugar sila.”

“Nung first taping day, sobra akong takot. Feeling ko binalot na ako ng takot ko. Ang laman na lang ng utak ko, 'yung natatakot ako. Ayaw ko masyadong dumikit sa contestant. Sa sobrang kapraningan ko, natapos 'yung episode na feeling ko talaga hindi ako magaling,” he said.

Although the management was delighted with the outcome of the initial episode when they previewed it, Vice Ganda revealed that he personally begged them not to air it.

“Meron akong standard for myself. Alam ko 'yung potentials ko, alam ko 'yung kaya ko. Alam ko talagang hindi ako 'yun. Hindi ako ganun mag-interview, mabilis ako, madami akong nasasabi sa isang contestant. Nabagalan ako sa sarili ko. Sila okay pero sabi ko, hindi 'yun ang kaya ko. Ito 'yung effect sa akin nung pagkakakulong ko,” he said.

“Ang learnings ko, ang education ko nasa kalsada. Nung nawala 'yun, feeling ko pumurol talaga ako. It caused me so much pain discovering that I wasn’t as good as I was in the past,” he added.

Realizing this, however, was also healthy for him because he knows where he needs to make some adjustments.

“Gising ako na ‘Ay hindi ako magaling dun.’ So nung sumunod na episode, binongga ko talaga ng todo.”

Aside from wanting to spread joy to more people amid this trying time, Vice Ganda acknowledged that he is also determined to continue working because he wants to fight for ABS-CBN.

“[I will be a] hypocrite kapag sinabi kong hindi kasama iyan sa gusto ko, na gusto kong may mapatunayan kami sa ABS-CBN na kahit ginanyan niyo 'yang network namin, we can still make it. ABS-CBN, the Kapamilya network, will not just survive. We will thrive. We will thrive in the midst of this crisis,” he said.

“Mahal ko 'yung ABS. Mahal natin ang ABS kaya pinipilit nating itaguyod kasi mahal natin 'yung ABS, pamilya iyan eh. ‘Di ba ganun ang pamilya mo? Kaya mo pinipilit kahit hirap na hirap ka na kasi patutunayan mo, hindi lang sa ibang tao kung 'di pati sa sarili mo, na kaya namin ito. Hindi tayo babagsak ng tuluyan. Hanggang sa dulo ng hininga natin, hindi tayo papayag na madudurog ang pamilya natin. Itatayo at itatayo natin iyan.”

At the end of the day, Vice Ganda said he does not see himself doing any other thing but making other people happy.

“Inilalaban ko kasi mahal na mahal ko yung ginagawa ko. Mahal na mahal ko yung ‘Showtime.’ Mahal na mahal ko 'yung pagpapatawa. Kasama na siya sa paghinga ko. I am fighting for this because this is my life. I am fighting for my life.”

