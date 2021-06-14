'Hayop Ka!' to have big screen debut at French animation festival

MANILA – Film producer Rocketsheep Studio announced on Monday that its animated movie “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” is finally set to make its big screen debut.

On Facebook, Rocketsheet Studio said the movie starring Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby and Robin Padilla will hit the big screen at the France-based Festival international du film d'animation d'Annecy.

“Annecy is the most prestigious animation festival in the world and for them to select our silly film is a massive honor. It makes us feel like we are doing something right,” the post said.

Based on its official synopsis from Netflix where the film was first released, “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” follows Nimfa (Panganiban), the pretty pussycat who works as a perfume sales kitty at a department store.

Her boyfriend Roger (Padilla), the macho mongrel, is a janitor. Nimfa meets Iñigo Villanueva (Milby), the rich business dog, and their chemistry ignites.

The rest of the movie will show if Nimfa and Roger’s love will keep them together or if Iñigo’s high society charms will tear them apart.

“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” is the first animated Netflix film from the Philippines. It was co-produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films.