‘Apakasmooth!’ BINI’s Maloi survives wardrobe malfunction on stage without missing a beat

MANILA — BINI’s Maloi, one of the eight members of the just-launched P-pop girl group, drew praise on social media Sunday after she seamlessly handled a wardrobe malfunction during a live number.

BINI appeared on “ASAP Natin ‘To” for the first time as a debuted act, with an energetic performance of their launching single “Born To Win.”

Wearing matching neon athleisure outfits, BINI took the stage with live vocals and full choreography.

As one point during the dance routine, Maloi’s corset, which she wore over a top, appeared to unclasp, before opening completely from the back.

Maloi, however, did not appear to be distracted by the wardrobe malfunction, as she, within seconds, removed and threw the corset to the side of the stage — without missing a beat of the choreography.

Hawk-eyed Blooms — or fans of BINI — were quick to notice how Maloi also appeared to match precise movements of the choreography to pull off her corset and toss it aside.

“You got to admire Maloi’s professionalism,” tweeted one viewer. “She kept her poise despite the wardrobe malfunction.”

“Grabe, girls!” tweeted another fan. “Grabe ‘yung professionalism niyo! You handled it so well. Apakasmooth!”

Another Bloom added: “Sobrang professional! That’s our queen!”

Composed of Jhoanna, Colet, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, BINI made its official debut on June 11, after two years in training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy and half a year as a rookie act.

The livestreamed special concluded with the release of the music video of “Born To Win,” BINI’s debut single about pushing on to reach one’s dream despite challenges.

BINI has been described by SHA as the “embodiment of the modern Filipina: sweet, fierce, independent, and informed.”